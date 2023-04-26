Kushwaha cuts deficit to Upendra Yadav to 3,041 in Bara-2

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav continues to lead the vote count in the by-election in Bara-2, but Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party has narrowed the gap to around 3,000 votes.

As per the latest results, Yadav has secured 19,978 votes to take a lead of 3,041 votes over Kushwaha, who has received 16,937 votes so far. Yadav led by 4,322 votes when the last vote counts arrived.

Purushottam Paudel of CPN-UML is third with 5,796 votes, while Ramesh Kharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party is further behind with 2,370 votes.

Arun Gyawali of Aam Janata Party has 2,076 votes.