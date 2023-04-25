Nepal By-election Update

Constituency: Bara-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Upendra Yadav
|Janata Samajwadi Party
|3,781
|Shivachandra Kushwaha
|Janamat Party
|2,981
|Purushottam Paudel
|CPN-UML
|1,640
|Ramesh Kharel
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|641
Constituency: Chitwan-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Rabi Lamichhane
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|10,130
|Ram Prasad Neupane
|CPN-UML
|3,357
|Jeet Narayan Shrestha
|Nepali Congress
|3,168
Constituency: Tanahun-1
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Swarnim Wagle
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|25,141
|Govinda Bhattarai
|Nepali Congress
|14,462
|Sarbendra Khanal
|CPN-UML
|7,091
Published Date: 2023-04-24 22:34:00