Election Commission instructs to not register candidacy of men for vice-president

The Election Commission has instructed to not register nomination of male candidates for the post of vice-president.

The meeting of Election Commission on Friday has instructed the Office of Election Officer to register nomination of only non-Khas-Arya women. “The Constitution states that the gender of president and vice-president should be different. The Election Commission has instructed accordingly,” Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya told Setopati. “Women from Khas-Arya community also cannot file nomination as Ram Chandra Paudel from the community was elected president yesterday.”

Nominations for vice-president will have to be filed Saturday.

The Election Commission’s instruction means that Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) parliamentary party leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, who was picked as JSP’s candidate on Thursday, cannot become the common coalition candidate for vice-president.

Eight parties including Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), CPN (Unified Socialist), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party have already decided to give the post of vice-president to JSP.