RSP quits government over home ministry

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to quit the government over Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's refusal to give the Home Ministry to the party.

A joint meeting of the party’s central committee and parliamentary party held at the party office in Basundhara on Sunday decided to recall its ministers while continuing its support to the government.

RSP President Rabi Lamichhane said the ministers will resign following the decision.

Shishir Khanal was appointed education minister, Dol Prasad Aryal was labor minister and Toshima Karki was minister of state for health from RSP in the government.

All three will hand over their resignation to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday itself.

RSP quit the government as it was not given the Home Ministry as per the earlier agreement reached in the ruling coalition.

The party has, however, decided to continue its support to the government.

Two more ministries will fall vacant following RSP’s decision to quit the government. PM Dahal had earlier kept the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Forests and Environment with himself.