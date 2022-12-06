Top coalition leaders vow to 'move forward with greater unity'

Top leaders of the ruling coalition have issued a joint statement pledging to move forward with greater unity in the coming days.

“We express commitment to move forward with greater unity in the coming days putting the country’s interests at the center,” the statement issued on Monday after meeting of the top leaders at Baluwatar to review the recent election states.

The statement has been signed by Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha Vice-chair Durga Paudel.

The top leaders have also thanked the government for successfully holding the recent House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial elections, and have congratulated the newly elected lawmakers and wished for their successful term.

They have acknowledged that lack of cooperation and understanding among the coalition parties was seen in some of the constituencies, and added that there will be additional review of such misunderstandings in the coming days.

They have stressed that the election on November 20 has further justified the need and relevance of the coalition, and called for continuity of the coalition.