UML leads PR votes with 27.53% ahead of NC at 26.35%

CPN-UML is leading in Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system for the House of Representatives (HoR).

A total of 8,587,927 valid votes have been counted until now and the main opposition party has secured 2,364,124 (27.53%) votes, according to the Election Commission. Nepali Congress (NC) is second with 2,263,254 (26.35%) followed by CPN (Maoist Center) at 984,915 (11.47%).

Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane is fourth with 940,238 (10.95%) followed by RPP at 494,975 (5.76%), Janata Samajwadi Party 297,510 (3.46%), CPN (Unified Socialist) 233,147 (2.71%), Janamat Party 230,311 (2.68%), Nagarik Unmukti Party 199,606 (2.32%), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party 121,615 (1.42%), Nepal Workers and Peasants Party 70,212 (0.82%), and other smaller parties have secured 388,022 (4.52%) votes.

A total of 165 (HoR) members are elected through the First-Past-The-Post electoral system while 110 are elected through the PR electoral system.

The parties must secure at least three percent of PR votes to be eligible for seats in the PR electoral system. The 110 seats are shared proportionally among the parties that cross the three-percent threshold.