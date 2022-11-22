UML leads in PR votes ahead of NC, Swatantra Party third

CPN-UML is leading in Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system for the House of Representatives (HoR).

The main opposition party has secured 50,562 votes, according to the Election Commission. Nepali Congress (NC) is second with 44,250 followed by Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane at 21,417.

CPN (Maoist Center) is fourth with 19,304 votes followed by RPP (9,932), Janata Samajwadi Party (3,347), Janamat Party (3,127), Nepal Workers and Peasants Party (3,008), CPN-Unified Socialist (2,268), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (1,828), and others (9,096).

A total of 165 (HoR) members are elected through the First-Past-The-Post electoral system while 110 are elected through the PR electoral system.

The parties must secure at least three percent of PR votes to be eligible for seats in the PR electoral system. The 110 seats are shared proportionally among the parties that cross the three-percent threshold.