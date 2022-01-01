House meeting postponed on request of PM

The House meeting called for Thursday has been postponed for Friday on request of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The House meeting was expected to discuss the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that was tabled in the House for ratification on Sunday. A notice has been issued announcing postponement of the meeting by a day.

PM Deuba earlier met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar to discuss about the MCC Compact. Dahal talked with CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, leader Jhala Nath Khanal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and other leaders before going to Baluwatar.

The ruling coalition is divided on the issue of MCC Compact that was tabled on insistence of Nepali Congress (NC). Maoist Center and Unified Socialist have already decided to vote against the MCC Comapct.

Federal Council Chairman of JSP Baburam Bhattarai has been vocally supporting the MCC Compact and criticizing Maoist Center and Unified Socialist for opposing it but Yadav is silent on the issue.

PM Deuba has recently intensified consultations with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and is apparently ready to break the ruling coalition and form a new one with UML to get the MCC Compact ratified. But he is said to still prefer to save the ruling coalition and ratify the MCC Compact if that is possible.