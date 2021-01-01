Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma have been elected general secretaries of Nepali Congress (NC).

Thapa secured a landslide win amassing 3,023 votes while Sharma has finished second with 1,984. The party statute has provision for two general secretaries.

Prakash Sharan Mahat is third with 1,550 followed by Pradeep Paudel (1,409), Minendra Rijal (809) and Rajaram Karki (107).

The election committee, however, has yet to formally announce the final results.

Thapa and Minendra Rijal are contesting from the team of Shekhar Koirala, and Mahat and Puadel, who is close to Krishna Sitaula, from that of Sher Bahadur Deuba. Sharma, who is close to Deuba, contested from the etam of Prakash Man Singh after Deuba did not field him and accommodated Paudel as part of the deal for Sitaula's support in the post of president.