Province 1 CM Rajendra Rai to seek floor test today

Province 1 Chief Minister (CM) Rajendra Rai will seek floor test on Tuesday.

The provincial assembly meeting later on the day will hold discussion on the vote of confidence motion, according to the provincial assembly secretariat. CM Rai had registered a notice about wishing to take floor test at the secretariat on Sunday.

Parliamentary party leader of CPN (Unified Socialist) Rai was appointed CM on November 2 after Bhim Acharya of CPN-UML resigned on November 1.

Acharya, who was appointed CM on August 26 after shifting camp to join UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, was in minority after 10 CPN-UML lawmakers joined CPN (Unified Socialist).

The ruling coalition also including Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party and Sanghiya Loktantrik Manch is preparing to expand the Cabinet only after passing the floor test.

CM Rai told the parliamentary party meeting of Unified Socialist on Saturday that some ministries will be split as there are many aspirants for the post of minister.

There are currently 92 lawmakers in the 93-strong assembly. The ruling coalition has comfortable majority with Nepali Congress having 21 lawmakers, CPN (Maoist Center) 15, Janata Samajwadi Party three and Sanghiya Loktantrik Manch one to go with the 10 in the Madhav Kumar Nepal-led Unified Socialist.

The five-party coalition held a meeting of its lawmakers and instructed them all to vote during the floor test on Tuesday.

UML now has 41 lawmakers including speaker and a lawmaker who is currently absconding after being accused of crime.