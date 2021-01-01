CJ Rana urges NBA for dialogue, pledges to implement report of committee led by Justice Karki

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has invited the Nepal Bar Association (NBA), that has been demonstrating daily to stop him from entering the Supreme Court (SC) premises, for dialogue.

SC Spokesperson Baburam Dahal read out a two-page statement issued by CJ Rana on Monday expressing sorrow at the demonstration

"I also urge the Nepal Bar Association and the SC Bar Association for dialogue as the appropriate alternative for the current impasse seems to be dialogue," CJ Rana's statement reads.

CJ Rana has pointed how people's questions have been directed toward them and reminded that it is the common responsibility of everyone inside the judiciary to protect the prestige and respect of the judiciary.

He has also expressed readiness to open-heartedly take initiative to implement the report of Justice Hari Krishna Karki and that of different commissions formed by the judiciary at different times for reform of the judiciary.