NBA writes to Judicial Council members to boycott meeting called by CJ Rana

The Nepal Bar Association (NBA) has written to Judicial Council members to not attend the meeting called by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.

The NBA that has been agitating demanding CJ Rana's resignation has urged so writing to all members of the council on Wednesday.

"There is a strong suspicion that the CJ who has lost the trust of not just the whole judiciary but even that of the general public will call meeting of the Judicial Council and make efforts to do more irregularities and anomalous works. We, therefore, request you to defy by not attending the meeting and help in the NBA's campaign to free the judiciary of malpractices, anomalies and corruption," the NBA's letter sent to the council members states.

The letter also informs the members about its agitation against CJ Rana demanding his resignation.

The Judicial Council led by CJ Rana has four other members including the second ranked justice at the Supreme Court (SC) Deepak Kumar Karki, Ram Prasad Shrestha recommended by the NBA, Ram Prasad Bhandari recommended by the prime minister and Law Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.