UML Far West Committee meeting to be held today illegal, its decisions unacceptable: Rawal

CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal has said the meeting of the party's Far West Committee scheduled for Tuesday is against the 10-point agreement and the intra-party instruction issued for implementation of the deal.

"The so-called Far West Province Committee meeting said to be held today is against the 10-point agreement and the intra-party instruction 12 issued for implementation of the deal. This is an example of factionalism. This meeting and the decisions it will take are illegal and unacceptable. Why would intra-party instruction 12 be implemented in Jhapa but not in Far West? Is it because territory here has been encroached externally," Rawal has tweeted ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.

The then warring factions of UML had signed the 10-point deal for party unity on July 11. Ten second generation leaders including Bhim Rawal, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Surendra Pandey, Ghanashyam Bhusal and others didn't join the new party registered by Madhav Kumar Nepal after UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli expressed commitment to implement the deal and return the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

But Oli has renounced the 10-point deal and recently urged the dissident leaders to not talk about it pointing that the deal was signed to keep Nepal in the party implying it has no relevance now that Nepal has formed another party.

Rawal has resigned from the task force formed to implement the 10-point deal after that pointing that problems arose in its implementation due to UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli. "I have not failed. The party took a decision following due procedures and issued instruction for its implementation. But authorized persons did not show urgency to implement the 10-point agreement. Party chairman instead gave a formal statement saying it should not be implemented. I have, therefore, quit not seeing any relevance in staying in that task force," he has elaborated.

"It was not due to my inability but due to authorized individual and institution not implementing it. I have resigned as there can be misperception outside about that."