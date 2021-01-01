Rajendra Rai to be sworn in as Province 1 CM today

Parliamentary party leader of CPN (Unified Socialist) in Province 1 Rajendra Rai will be sworn in as chief minister (CM) later on Tuesday.

Governor Som Nath Adhikari Pyasi is scheduled to administer oath of office and secrecy to Rai at two in the afternoon. Rai will also get a few ministers sworn in on Tuesday.

"There are talks about one minister from each of the coalition partners getting sworn in. But the names have yet to be decided," a leader of CPN (Maoist Center) confided with Setopati.

Nepali Congress (NC) has almost decided to send deputy parliamentary party leader Himal Karki while Maoist Center is discussing about sending Indra Angbo citing his experience, according to the Maoist leader.

The opposition alliance are preparing to make Rai the new CM after Bhim Acharya resigned on Monday. They staked claim for the next government immediately after Governor Pyasi invited parties to form the new government.

CM Acharya announced resignation addressing the provincial assembly on Monday after he looked set to lose the floor test. "I could have resigned in the beginning. But I could not free myself from the people. Gave importance to work," CM Acharya said. "Even those who criticize have helped. I announce resignation from CM effective from today."

He briefed the assembly about the works done by his government. The assembly was scheduled to hold voting on the confidence motion registered by CM Acharya today.

CM Acharya, who was appointed to the post on August 26 after shifting camp to join UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, was in minority after 10 CPN-UML lawmakers joined CPN (Unified Socialist).

There are currently 92 lawmakers in the 93-strong assembly. UML now has only 41 lawmakers including speaker and a lawmaker who is currently absconding after being accused of crime. Acharya would have support of just 39 UML lawmakers during the floor test. The opposition coalition now has comfortable majority with Nepali Congress having 21 lawmakers, CPN (Maoist Center) 15, Janata Samajwadi Party three and Federal Democratic Forum one to go with the 10 in the Madhav Kumar Nepal-led party. The coalition claims that it also has support of Sanghiya Loktantrik Manch lawmaker Bishnu Maya Tumbahangphe taking its strength to 50.