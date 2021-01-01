SC justices agree to hear habeas corpus petitions

Supreme Court (SC) justices have agreed to hear habeas corpus petitions for now.

The justices who have been boycotting hearing for eight days demanding resignation of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana citing deviation in him have agreed to hear habeas corpus petitions from Monday, according to a justice.

"We told CJ Rana yesterday that we will only hear habeas corpus petitions if he were to not stay on bench. He seems to have accordingly not assigned any case to himself on Monday and constituted benches including other justices only to hear habeas corpus petitions. We will hear habeas corpus petitions from today as he has constituted benches as per our demand," the justice explained.

CJ Rana has not assigned any case to himself on Monday.

CJ Rana, who has been assigning cases to himself and conducting hearing even as other justices are boycotting hearing demanding his resignation over seeking a share in the government, has not assigned any case to himself on Monday.

CJ Rana has constituted six benches at the Supreme Court (SC) for 10 justices including four joint benches and two single benches today. All the benches have been assigned habeas corpus petitions only.

All the other SC justices have been boycotting hearing while the Nepal Bar Association has been protesting at the SC premises demanding CJ Rana's resignation.

CJ Rana, on Sunday, had sent a message to the agitating justices stating that he wants an honorable exit. The details about what such honorable exit would be have yet to be divulged.