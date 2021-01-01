Rajendra Pandey of Unified Socialist to be sworn in as Bagmati CM today

Rajendra Pandey of CPN (Unified Socialist) will be sworn in as the new chief minister (CM) of Bagmati on Thursday.

Member of the party's Bagmati province committee Laxman Lamsal told Setopati that Pandey is scheduled to be sworn in at 3:15 in the afternoon.

Pandey will also form a small Cabinet today itself including Shalik Ram Jamarkattel and Kumari Moktan of CPN (Maoist Center), Krishna Lal Bhadel of Nepali Congress (NC) and Krishna Khanal from Unified Socialist.

Pandey will succeed Ashta Laxmi Shakya of CPN-UML who resigned on Wednesday. She announced her resignation while addressing the provincial assembly ahead of voting on the confidence motion registered by her on Wednesday. She resigned as she was set to fail the floor test.

The Shakya government was in minority after 13 CPN-UML lawmakers of the province including a minister joined CPN (Unified Socialist) formed by Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Shakya, who was close to Madhav Kumar Nepal for a long time, became chief minister (CM) on August 18, after changing camp to join the group led by Chairman KP Sharma Oli hours after the Khanal-Nepal faction applied for registration of the new party at the Election Commission.

UML had 56 lawmakers in the 109-strong provincial assembly including speaker and Shakya was appointed CM as leader of the party with majority in the assembly. But the ruling party now has just 43 lawmakers.

CPN (Maoist Center) has 23 seats, Nepali Congress (NC) 22, Unified Socialist 13 and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) one in the province.