CJ Rana constitutes 11 benches for Wednesday

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has constituted 11 benches for hearing cases at the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday.

CJ Rana has picked benches including himself and other justices amidst widespread demand for his resignation or impeachment.

There has been no hearing at the SC for the past two days with 14 justices insisting that CJ Rana should provide a way out. But CJ Rana has refused to resign and told the justices that he will not resign when someone seeks his resignation from the streets.

The justices who have been holding discussion to form a position on CJ Rana since Friday will again hold discussion on Wednesday. They are unlikely to hear cases even on Wednesday.

The Nepal Bar Association (NBA) has already urged CJ Rana to resign and warned of nationwide protests if he does not resign.