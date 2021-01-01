Opposition alliance proposes Rajendra Pandey as new Bagmati CM

The opposition alliance has proposed Rajendra Pandey of CPN (Unified Socialist) as the new chief minister (CM) of Bagmati.

Speaking in the provincial assembly parliamentary party leader of CPN (Maoist Center) in the province Shalik Ram Jamarkattel revealed that Pandey has been proposed as the new CM by the alliance.

Jamarkattel revealed the decision speaking immediately after CM Ashta Laxmi Shakya sought vote of confidence in the provincial assembly.

The Shakya government is in minority after 13 CPN-UML lawmakers of the province including a minister joined CPN (Unified Socialist) formed by Madhav Kuamr Nepal.

"If the party represented by the Chief Minister is divided or if a party joining the provincial government withdraws its support, the Chief Minister shall propose a vote of confidence to the Provincial Assembly within thirty days," states clause 2 of Article 188 of the Constitution about provisions related to Vote of Confidence and no-confidence motion.

Shakya, who was close to Madhav Kumar Nepal for a long time, became chief minister (CM) on August 18, after changing camp to join the group led by Chairman KP Sharma Oli hours after the Khanal-Nepal faction applied for registration of the new party at the Election Commission.

UML had 56 lawmakers in the 109-strong provincial assembly including speaker and Shakya was appointed CM as leader of the party with majority in the assembly. But the ruling party now has just 43 lawmakers.

CPN (Maoist Center) has 23 seats, Nepali Congress (NC) 22, Unified Socialist 13 and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) one in the province. The alliance of these four parties can comfortably form a new government.