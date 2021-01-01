UML to boycott all-party meeting called by PM

The main opposition CPN-UML will boycott the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba.

"We will not participate in the all-party meeting," a UML leader told Setopati. "This government had unconstitutionally brought ordinance about splitting parties."

UML has been obstructing House of Representatives (HoR) proceedings since the start of the current session. PM Deuba has invited top leaders of the parties represented in the federal parliament for the meeting Thursday morning to end the obstruction and discuss contemporary politics.

UML has been obstructing HoR raising questions about role of Speaker Agni Sapkota and accused him of facilitating split in the party. It had also boycotted the all-party meeting called by Speaker Sapkota to end the deadlock

The HoR Meeting is scheduled for one Thursday afternoon. The government is preparing to table a few ordinances the then KP Sharma Oli government brought today.

The all-party meeting will be held before the House meeting.