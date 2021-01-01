Dahal at Baluwatar to meet Deuba

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has gone to Baluwatar to meet Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba Wednesday morning.

The two leaders will talk about Cabinet expansion and other issues during the meeting, according to Dahal's secretariat.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was appointed PM on July 13, has not been able to complete the Cabinet in more than two months and has inducted just three ministers from Nepali Congress (NC) and two from Maoist Center and a state minister from NC.

Deuba was not able to expand the Cabinet due to differences in the ruling coalition about the ordinance making splitting of parties easier. The government has now taken the ordinance back paving the way for Cabinet expansion.

The ordinance brought by the government on August 17 allowed split of a party with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

Madhav Kumar Nepal split CPN-UML to form CPN (Unified Socialist) and Mahantha Thakur split Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to form Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) after the ordinance was issued.