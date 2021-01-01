Ordinance about splitting of parties will be taken back: Dahal briefs Maoist standing committee

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the ordinance making splitting of parties easier will be taken back.

He briefed the party about the agreement in the ruling coalition on withdrawal of the ordinance during the party's central committee meeting at Paris Danda on Monday and added that the Cabinet will also be expanded soon.

The meeting of ruling coalition on Sunday decided to take back the ordinance.

Dahal also briefed the party leaders that CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) have demanded many ministries. "Chairman has said process will be started to withdraw the ordinance. The government will probably take it back completing due procedures," standing committee member Ganesh Sah told Setopati. "Chairman added the issue of sharing ministries has not even entered discussion and stated that this issue will also end soon."

The party has called another standing committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss about the national convention to be held at the end of the year.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was appointed prime minister (PM) on July 13, has not been able to complete the Cabinet in more than two months and has inducted just three ministers from Nepali Congress (NC) and two from Maoist Center and a state minister from NC.

Deuba has not been able to expand the Cabinet due to differences in the ruling coalition about the ordinance making splitting of parties easier.

He was expected to expand it after September 7, the deadline the Election Commission gave to CPN-UML provincial lawmakers and local representatives to join CPN (Unified Socialist). But he has not been able to expand it after coalition partners CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) took different stances on what to do about the ordinance.

Unified Socialist and JSP were not in favor of Cabinet expansion despite Deuba repeatedly urging the coalition partners to give him list of the ministers from the respective parties.

The government has registered a bill in the House to replace the ordinance. The ordinance allows split of a party with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

Chairman of Unified Socialist Madhav Kumar Nepal wanted the bill to be passed as it is without any amendment in the ordinance fearing any amendment can cause problem for his newly registered party. He is adamant that the bill should not be amended at least until the SC issues verdict on the case about split in UML.

JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav, on the other hand, insisted that the bill should either be revoked or amended before Cabinet expansion pointing that there is danger of another split in the party if some leaders are not made ministers.