Government sends diplomatic note to India over Darchula incident

Nepal has sent diplomatic note to India over the man from Darchula missing in Mahakali after Seema Surakhsya Bal (SSB) reportedly cut the tuin (ropeway) he was using to cross the river on July 30.

The government has sent the diplomatic note to India after the government probe team in its report said the incident seems to have occurred in presence of SSB, according to a Foreign Ministry source.

Jaya Singh Dhami, 33, of Darchula has been missing after falling in Mahakali while crossing it on a tuin (ropeway) on July 30. A police complaint has been lodged alleging the Seema Surakhsya Bal (SSB) of India of cutting the rope of the tuin he used to cross Mahakali to travel to the district headquarters via India to come to Kathmandu to fly abroad for employment.

The Home Ministry had formed a probe committee on August 1 to investigate the incident and the committee submitted the report to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand stating that the incident seems to have occurred in presence of SSB.

India, meanwhile, has said it has no official information about the incident. Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said so when asked a question about the report submitted by the Nepali probe committee on the incident during the regular press meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

"I have seen media reports, we have seen such reports. But no such information has come to us. No such detail has officially arrived to me," Bagchi stated. "You have said much that they have some internal reports or there has been some investigation. I have no information about it."