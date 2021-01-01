Home Ministry slams burning of Modi's effigies, warns of action

The Home Ministry has taken exception to burning of effigies of Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in Kathmandu and warned of action against those involved in such activities.

Issuing a statement on Sunday Joint Secretary at the ministry Phanindra Mani Pokharel has said the ministry's attention has been drawn to acts of sloganeering and rallies against the PM of neighboring country and burning of effigies and seriously censured such activities.

The ministry without taking the name of India and Modi has pointed that any problem will be resolved through diplomatic channel and has warned of action against those involved in such activities targeting neighboring countries.

The student wings of CPN-UML and newly registered CPN (Unified Socialist) on Friday and Saturday demonstrated in Kathmandu against the Darchula incident and burnt effigies of Modi.

Jaya Singh Dhami, 33, of Darchula has been missing after falling in Mahakali while crossing it on a tuin (ropeway) on July 30. A police complaint has been lodged alleging the Seema Surakhsya Bal (SSB) of India of cutting the rope of the tuin he used to cross Mahakali to travel to the district headquarters via India to come to Kathmandu to fly abroad for employment.

The Home Ministry had formed a probe committee on August 1 to investigate the incident and the committee submitted the report to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand on Tuesday stating that the incident seems to have occurred in presence of SSB.

The report has also recommended diplomatic initiative to provide appropriate reparation and relief to the family of Jaya Singh Dhami who has been missing after the incident.