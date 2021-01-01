10 UML lawmakers of Province 1 set to join CPN (Unified Socialist)

Ten CPN-UML lawmakers of Province 1 are set to join CPN (Unified Socialist).

They have said they will go to the Election Commission provincial office in Biratnagar Wednesday afternoon and verify to join the new party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal.

"Ten of us will verify today. Three to five more will come by September 7," provincial assembly member Sabitri Regmi told Setopati.

Those who will verify today include Rajendra Rai, Rajan Rai, Ganesh Kangmang, Sarita Thapa, Khinolangwa Limbu, Krishna Kumari Rai, Padam Kumari Gurung, Upendra Prasad Ghimire and Sunita Kumari Chaudhary apart from Regmi, according to her.

Chief Minister (CM) Bhim Acharya, who was recently appointed to the post after shifting camp to join UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, will be in minority if the 10 join the new party.

There are currently 92 lawmakers in the 93-strong assembly. UML currently has 51 lawmakers including speaker and a lawmaker who is currently absconding after being accused of crime. Acharya will have support of just 39 lawmakers if the 10 join the Nepal-led party.

The opposition coalition will have comfortable majority if the 10 UML lawmakers join the new party. Nepali Congress have 21 lawmakers, CPN (Maoist Center) 15, Janata Samajwadi Party three and Federal Democratic Forum one.