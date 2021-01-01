Probe committee submits report about Darchula incident to Home Minister Khand

The government probe committee has submitted the report about Darchula incident to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand.

Joint Secretary Janardan Gautam, coordinator of the five-strong probe committee formed by the Home Ministry, has submitted the report to Minister Khand Tuesday evening. Receiving the report, Minister Khand said the government is committed to implementing the report and instructed Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey to initiate the implementation process.

The report's content, however, has not been revealed.

Spokesperson at the ministry Phanindra Mani Pokharel said the contents of the report will be revealed after some time.

Jaya Singh Dhami, 33, of Darchula has been missing after falling in Mahakali while crossing it on a tuin (ropeway) on July 30. A police complaint has been lodged alleging the Seema Surakhsya Bal (SSB) of India of cutting the rope of the tuin he used to cross Mahakali to travel to the district headquarters via India to come to Kathmandu to fly abroad for employment.

The Home Ministry had formed the probe committee on August 1 but the committee delayed submission of the report leading to widespread condemnation of the government.