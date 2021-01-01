Deuba, Dahal, Nepal discuss Cabinet expansion

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal have met at Baluwatar Sunday morning to discuss Cabinet expansion.

The meeting was soloely focused on Cabinet expansion, according to Dahal's secretariat. Dahal and Deuba had also met on Saturday to discuss the issue.

Deuba has not been able to complete the Cabinet in more than six weeks after being appointed PM and he has inducted just two ministers each from Nepali Congress (NC) and Maoist Center and a state minister from NC.

The ruling coalition of five parties, out of which Rastriya Janamorcha has decided to not join the government, has yet to decide sharing of ministries as Nepal has only recently registered the new party.

CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) will now join the government.

The then Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP, that had also voted for the Deuba government during the floor test despite not being in the ruling coalition, has also registered a new party but has yet to decide whether to join the government or not.