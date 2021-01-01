SC seeks file about appointment of Ghising at NEA

The Supreme Court (SC) has sought the original file about appointment of Kulman Ghising as managing director (MD) of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

A single bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana hearing the petition filed by Hitendra Dev Shakya has sought the original files related to appointment of Ghising as MD of NEA and Shakya as an expert at the Water and Energy Commission .

Shakya filed the petition claiming that appointment of Ghising when he was in the position is against the law and the principles explained by the SC.

"It is beyond dispute that I have not resigned from the post of MD of NEA. It is also beyond dispute that the defendant Government of Nepal has not taken decision to remove me from the position on any legal basis providing me an opportunity for hearing," Shakya's petition points. "The act of appointing Kulman Ghising in the post where I continued as MD of the NEA in such situation is against the law and justification."

He also expressed dissatisfaction with his appointment as an expert at the Water and Energy Commission claiming that he was replaced with Ghising before he accepted the post undermining his valid expectation to serve in and lead the NEA.

The petition was earlier allotted to the bench of Justice Kumar Regmi who listed it among those he didn't have time to hear.

Ghising, who was appointed MD by the then energy minister Janardan Sharma from CPN (Maoist Center), is hugely popular after ending load-shedding during his four-year term at the state electricity monopoly.

He retired last year after the then KP Sharma Oli government did not opt to give him a second term.