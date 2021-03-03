NC resolves disputes about active membership

Nepali Congress (NC) has resolved the disputes about active membership.

The disputes have been resolved following discussion between NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel and former general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula at Deuba residence in Budhanilkantha on Monday.

Sitaula handed over the report to Deuba and Paudel at around 10 Monday night.

The disputes have been resolved in a way that new active members inducted following integration with the parties that have unified with NC do not outnumber the existing active members at any ward, according to a party source.

Former general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula and central members Minendra Rijal and Ramesh Lekhak were handed over the responsibility to resolve the disputes by August 19.

The number of active members in NC has now reached over 900,000. It was 852,000 when the committee formed under Lekhak for investigation of disputes about active membership submitted the report on July 27.

The committee had investigated around 5,000 complaints working for around 40 days and resolved around 96 percent of those disputes and handed over the report stating that the remaining disputes should be resolved by the top leadership.

The disputes about active membership in 100 wards of six districts including Bara and Saptari were not resolved then while the contact offices abroad had also not sent the details.

The 14th general convention scheduled to be held from September 1-4 will now be held from November 25-29. The ward level election, that was scheduled to be held on July 27, will now be held on September 3.

The party's 14th general convention looked uncertain due to the disputes about active membership in districts including Bara and Saptari. The party had scheduled to hold the general convention from September 1-4 with many NC leaders warning that the party may lose legal status if the general convention were not held in September.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, whose four-year term expired in March 2020, had given himself a one-year term extension which meant his term expired on March 3, 2021. The party had also decided to hold the next general convention from February 19-22, 2021. But it could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NC delayed the general convention further postponing it to September taking help from the Constitution which has a provision of a six-month extension for parties in special circumstances. "Provided that in case election of the office bearers could not be held within five years due to situation arising out of special circumstance, there shall be no hindrance to make provision in the statute of a political party to hold such election within a period of six months," states the provision in Article 269(4b) of the Constitution related to political parties.