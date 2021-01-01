President appoints Mishra Province 2 governor replacing Ahiraj

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Hari Shankar Mishra of Mahottari Province 2 governor replacing Rajesh Jha (Ahiraj) on Tuesday.

The Cabinet meeting at Baluwatar Monday decided to replace Ahiraj, who was appointed by the then KP Sharma Oli government in February, with Mishra.

The President's Office issuing a statement on Tuesday has said Mishra has been appointed Province 2 governor on recommendation of the Cabinet in accordance to Article 163(2) of the Constitution.

Mishra is a former Nepali Congress (NC) central member who had won the first general election after restoration of democracy in 1990 from Mahottari on an NC ticket. He is son of Ram Narayan Mishra who was industry minister in the Cabinet of BP Koirala.

The Sher Bahadur Deuba government has already changed governors of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces.