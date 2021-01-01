Shakya moves SC against appointment of Ghising as MD of NEA

Hitendra Dev Shakya has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against appointment of Kulman Ghising as managing director (MD) of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Shakya has registered a petition at the SC on Monday claiming that appointment of Ghising when he was in the position is against the law and the principles explained by the SC.

"It is beyond dispute that I have not resigned from the post of MD of NEA. It is also beyond dispute that the defendant Government of Nepal has not taken decision to remove me from the position on any legal basis providing me an opportunity for hearing," Shakya's petition points. "The act of appointing Kulman Ghising in the post where I continued as MD of the NEA in such situation is against the law and justification."

He has also expressed dissatisfaction with his appointment as an expert at the Water and Energy Commission claiming that he was replaced with Ghising before he accepted the post undermining his valid expectation to serve in and lead the NEA.

The Cabinet meeting last Monday reappointed Ghising on proposal of the Energy Ministry.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba on August 3 had summoned Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal to Baluwatar and instructed her to initiate process to reappoint Ghising.

Ghising, who was appointed MD by the then energy minister Janardan Sharma from CPN (Maoist Center), is hugely popular after ending load-shedding during his four-year term at the state electricity monopoly.

He retired last year after the then KP Sharma Oli government did not opt to give him a second term.