Foreign Ministry urges Nepalis in Afghanistan to come in contact

The Foreign Ministry has urged Nepali nationals in Afghanistan to come in contact.

Issuing a statement on Sunday, the ministry has urged Nepali nationals in Afghanistan or their family members to submit the details at the government website (www.nepalconsular.gov.np) for the purpose of their rescue from Afghanistan.

It has also provided contact numbers of the Department of Consular Services (9849326458) and the Foreign Ministry (9849326459) to communicate about the issue. The numbers can be accessed even through Viber and WhatsApp.

The ministry has, meanwhile, urged manpower agencies to provide details about the workers they have sent to Afghanistan to facilitate their rescue. The statement revealed that the government has already formed a high level task force for rescue of Nepalis stranded in Afghanistan and added that it has already corresponded to the United Nations and the European Union and countries like America, Britain, Canada, Germany and Japan to help in rescue of Nepalis and to keep them at a safe place.