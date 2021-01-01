Oli asks: What will you do about MCC Mr PM?

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has questioned the government about exclusion of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) in the common minimum program published by the ruling coalition.

Speaking in the House during the special hour on Tuesday former prime minister (PM) Oli asked "What will you do about MCC Mr PM?"

He also slammed the government for bringing the common minimum program by avoiding the House when the session is on while speaking in the House for the first after being ousted as PM. "Why avoid the House? Should that be recognized or not? Why has the common minimum program come by avoiding the House when the session is on? To show the photographs of coalition leaders?" he asked.

He opined that he did not find the face of Nepali Congress (NC) in the common minimum program. He also lamented the lack of dialogue between the government and the opposition.

The MCC has been stuck at the House for a long time. It was to enter the construction phase from June 30, 2020 after House endorsement as per the previous schedule but could not be passed as the then ruling CPN was bitterly divided over the issue.

But government officials have been insisting the MCC is still not dead pointing that nowhere is it written that the agreement will be revoked if it is not endorsed by the House by that date.

The then CPN, formed after unification of UML and CPN (Maoist Center), had hotly debated MCC even during the standing committee meeting in December 2019 with the erstwhile Maoists and those from Madhav Kumar Nepal faction of CPN-UML opposing it saying it should only be passed if it becomes clear that it is not part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy floated by America.

The US embassy in Kathmandu later issued a 10-point statement clarifying that the MCC is not part of military affairs.

The press statement, which it said was in response to a large number of queries from Nepali citizens, politicians, and members of the media about the MCC, claimed that every Nepali government since 2012 has been in favor of the MCC and that there is no military component to the compact.

The then CPN had even formed a task force to address the issue. The party formed the task force led by senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal and including the then foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali and standing committee member Bhim Rawal as members to study MCC to find out whether it is part of the American military strategy or not.

The task force recommended that it should not be endorsed without amendment. But Gyawali had put a 15-point dissenting opinion.

The party had discussed the MCC in many meetings leading up to the June 30 deadline but failed to reach agreement.