UML calls standing committee and central committee meetings Monday

CPN-UML has called standing committee meeting for Monday.

The party will also hold central committee meeting Monday after the standing committee meeting, according to secretary at the party's central office Sher Bahadur Tamang. The meetings to be held at Tulsi Lal Amatya Academy premises in Chyasal, Lalitpur were originally scheduled for Sunday but were later postponed for Monday to give time for party unity.

Chairman KP Sharma Oli had sought explanation from 22 UML lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction including Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal who voted in support of the Sher Bahadur Deuba government during the floor test but later announced blanket pardon.

The task force including representatives from both the Oli camp and Khanal-Nepal faction had reached a 10-point deal but Nepal has yet to accept that.

Nepal has not showed interest in meeting Oli and is adamant that the party should be taken to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) without any condition.

The task force's report mentions about returning to the state before unification but states that the decisions Oli unilaterally took on March 12 after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification with Maoist Center on March 7 should be accepted. Nepal is not happy with that.

The Khanal-Nepal faction opposed both the House dissolutions by Oli calling that regression. The third generation leaders of the dissident faction have been demanding that Oli should self-criticize for regression that forced them to agitation.

Oli has been saying 'let bygones be bygones' and proposing to work together from now onward. He has even offered to make Nepal the second chairman of the party.