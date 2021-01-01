Task force to submit common minimum program to PM Deuba today

The task force of the ruling coalition has prepared the common minimum program.

It will submit the common minimum program to Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday. The task force led by Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka had briefed the top leaders about the common minimum program it was preparing before preparing the final report.

Top leaders will again discuss the common minimum program after it is handed over to PM Deuba

The task force, including two members each from NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) apart from Khadka, has prepared the common minimum program incorporating the coalition government's priorities, its policies and program, implementation of federalism and other issues. It also focuses on pandemic control, replacing political appointments made by the preceding government and creating an environment to allow the House to run the full five-year term.

Deuba has inducted just four ministers and one state minister in his Cabinet since becoming PM three weeks back.

He initially waited for the Election Commission to resolve the dispute about official recognition of JSP. He is now reportedly waiting for Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML to take a call on whether it will join the government or not.