Khanal-Nepal faction to hold standing committee, central committee meetings Thursday

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML will hold standing committee meeting at Buddha Nagar on Thursday.

The faction will also hold central committee meeting after the standing committee meeting Thursday itself, according to leader Ram Kumari Jhakri.

The faction has called the meetings to evaluate the recent political developments and to forge future strategy. The meetings have been held at a time when efforts are being made for unity in UML.

The faction, that voted for the Sher Bahadur Deuba government during the floor test, has yet to decide whether to join the government or not.

The faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli, meanwhile, has urged UML leaders to not attend the faction's meeting. Secretary of the UML office Sher Bahadur Tamang issuing a statement has urged leaders and cadres to not attend the meetings which are not official meetings of the party.

Oli had sought explanation from 22 UML lawmakers including Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal who voted in support of the Sher Bahadur Deuba government during the floor test but later announced blanket pardon.

The task force including representatives from both the Oli camp and Khanal-Nepal faction had reached a 10-point deal but Nepal has yet to accept that.

Nepal has not showed interest in meeting Oli and is adamant that the party should be taken to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) without any condition.

The task force's report mentions about returning to the state before unification but states that the decisions Oli unilaterally took on March 12 after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification with Maoist Center on March 7 should be accepted. Nepal is not happy with that.

The Khanal-Nepal faction opposed both the House dissolutions by Oli calling that regression. The third generation leaders of the dissident faction have been demanding that Oli should self-criticize for regression that forced them to agitation.

Oli has been saying 'let bygones be bygones' and proposing to work together from now onward. He has even offered to make Nepal the second chairman of the party.