UML calls standing committee meeting

CPN-UML has called standing committee meeting Sunday afternoon.

The party had postponed standing committee meeting to make efforts for unity. But Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal slammed each other in separate programs held on Saturday.

The vitriol against each other by the top leaders is undoing the efforts to set up their one-on-one meeting.

The task force including representatives from both the Oli camp and Khanal-Nepal faction had reached a 10-point deal for unity but Nepal has yet to accept that.

Oli had sought explanation from 22 UML lawmakers including Nepal who voted in support of the Sher Bahadur Deuba government during the floor test but later announced blanket pardon.

Nepal has not showed interest in meeting Oli and is adamant that the party should be taken to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) without any condition.

The task force's report mentions about returning to the state before unification but states that the decisions Oli unilaterally took on March 12 after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification with Maoist Center on March 7 should be accepted. Nepal is not happy with that.

The Khanal-Nepal faction opposed both the House dissolutions by Oli calling that regression. The third generation leaders of the dissident faction have been demanding that Oli should self-criticize for regression that forced them to agitation.

Oli has been saying 'let bygones be bygones' and proposing to work together from now onward. He has even offered to make Nepal the second chairman of the party.