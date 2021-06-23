Upendra Yadav unanimously elected JSP parliamentary party leader

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has been unanimously elected parliamentary party leader.

The parliamentary party meeting held on Saturday after the Election Commission granted official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction has elected Yadav as the parliamentary party leader unopposed.

Baburam Bhattarai proposed to make Yadav the parliamentary party leader during the meeting while Mahendar Raya Yadav supported the proposal. The faction claimed that 21 of the 32 House of Representatives (HoR) members of the party were present during the meeting.

The Thakur-Mahato faction had earlier unilaterally chosen Rajendra Mahato as parliamentary party leader. The parliamentary party statute allows party leader in the National Assembly to be elected through nomination.

The Election Commission granted official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction after an overwhelming majority of the party's executive members pledged allegiance to the faction during the headcounting on Monday.

A whopping 34 executive members out of 51 pledged allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction while just 16 stood for the rival Thakur-Mahato faction during the headcounting.

Resham Chaudhary, who was brought to the Election Commission from the Dilli Bazar Jail, chose to remain neutral.