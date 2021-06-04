Thakur moves SC against Election Commission decision

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Election Commission decision to give official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction.

Pradeep Kumar Pathak has registered the writ petition representing Thakur demanding an interim order to stop implementing the Election Commission decision until the case is decided pointing that implementation of the decision will lead to split of the party ending relevance of the party's central leadership.

A whopping 34 executive members out of 51 pledged allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction while just 16 stood for the rival Thakur-Mahato faction during the headcounting by the Election Commission on Monday.

Resham Chaudhary, who was brought to the Election Commission from the Dilli Bazar Jail, chose to remain neutral.