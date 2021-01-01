Deuba, Dahal meet at Baluwatar

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Thursday morning.

The two leaders met at Baluwatar ahead of the coalition meeting scheduled for later on Thursday. They discussed Cabinet expansion and preparing common minimum program among others, according to a Baluwatar source.

The coalition's meeting on Wednesday handed over responsibility of selecting ministers to the top leaders.

Deuba has inducted just four ministers and one state minister in his Cabinet since becoming PM over two weeks back.