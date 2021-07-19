Mahantha Thakur meets PM Deuba

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur has met Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday.

A leader close to Thakur told Setopati that he reached Baluwatar in the morning and talked about the issues being raised by the party.

The Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP on Tuesday urged PM Deuba to fulfill the commitments the latter made before the floor test.

"JSP decided to give confidence vote after PM expressed commitment for release of political prisoners including Resham Chadhary and making the report of Lal Commission public," the faction stated issuing a statement on Tuesday. It also raised the issue of Constitution amendment.