Khanal-Nepal faction unhappy with task force deal, to hold central committee meeting

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML is unhappy with the 10-point agreement reached Sunday night by the task force formed for resolving the dispute in the ruling party.

Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has already urged to not interpret the agreement reached by the task force, that includes equal number of members from both the Khanal-Nepal faction and the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli, in a way that can influence the case about House dissolution currently sub judice at the Supreme Court (SC).

The faction has decided to call central committee meeting on Monday after some other leaders of the faction expressed displeasure with the deal saying it has bowed to the accomplices of regression.

Leader of the faction Rajendra Rai told Setopati that the meeting will be held virtually. He stressed that the agreement suggests that the task force has accepted the unilateral decision taken by Oli on March 12, and added that the faction will not accept that.

Ram Kumari Jhakri also confirmed that the central committee meeting will be held to provide official opinion on the deal. She insisted that the dissident lawmakers will not withdraw signature in a way that can influence the SC verdict.

The task force members reached the agreement following a marathon 14-hour meeting on Sunday. Speaking after the marathon meeting Bhim Rawal from the Khanal-Nepal faction said that the two sides have agreed to move forward together and the task force members have reached a 10-point agreement.

UML Spokesperson and member of the task force Pradeep Gyawali read out the 10 points to the assembled media after the two sides reached agreement. Gyawali, who is from Oli faction, revealed that the task force has agreed to resolve the internal disputes in a rule-based manner within the party.

The task force has also agreed that the committees formed after the Ninth General Convention and nominations made on May 16 and 17, 2018—just before unification with CPN (Maoist Center)—will be active in the party. It says that all the organizational decisions taken after March 7—when the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated the party's unification with Maoist Center—have been revoked.

It has decided to take rule-based and institutional decision on the case about House dissolution and formation of government currently sub judice at the SC as per the spirit of unity.

Oli had instructed the party lawmakers who signed in support of making Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba PM to withdraw their signatures, and had said those not withdrawing the signature cannot remain in UML.

The Khanal-Nepal faction, in response, had been saying that the signatures will not be withdrawn at any cost.

A total of 26 UML House of Representatives (HoR) members had signed in the letter that Deuba submitted to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to stake claim for the government as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution. Most of those lawmakers have also signed in the petition submitted by Deuba in the Supreme Court (SC) demanding that he be made PM.

Subas Chandra Nembang, Bishnu Paudel, Pradeep Gyawali, Bishnu Rimal and Shankar Pokahrel represented the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli in the task force while the dissident Khanal-Nepal faction is represented by Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Gokarna Bista, Raghuji Panta and Surendra Pandey.