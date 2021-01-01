Committee formed to probe thrashing of doctors, nurses at Bheri Hospital

A probe committee has been formed to investigate thrashing of doctors and nurses of Bheri Hospital at Nepalgunj Thursday night.

Chief District Officer (CDO) of Banke Shiv Ram Gelal said a seven-strong probe committee has been formed under Assistant CDO Shankar Bahadur Bista and including DSP with Banke Police, hospital representative, management representative and representative from Nepal Medical Association among others.

"We have started investigations. We will submit the report within three days," Bista said.

Member of provincial committee of ruling CPN-UML in Lumbini and family members thrashed doctors and nurses of Bheri Hospital at Nepalgunj Thursday night.

A group of around five persons led by UML leader Man Bahadur Rawat thrashed the doctors and nurses and vandalized the hospital after his elder brother Dilli Bahadur, 54, of Urahi in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City 11, Dang passed away at around eight in the evening while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Chief of Banke Police SP Om Bahadur Rana said Man Bahadur and the deceased person's sons Bharat and Lok Raj have been arrested for investigation.

"Doctors and nurses have been thrashed inside the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)," Member of the hospital development committee Krishna Shrestha told Setopati. "Nurses in PPEs (personal protective equipment) have had their throat squeezed and kicked at."

When the nurses ran away toward the toilet to save themselves, he added, they were attacked even there. "Some nurses had to jump off the hospital terrace to save themselves."

Dr Dipak Gupta, Dr Chandra Prakash Sahu, Dr Sama Ansari, and nurses Ashwin Gurung, Sadikshya Gaire and Bandana Shrestha have been injured in the attack, according to the hospital administration. Fans, tables, chairs and window panes have also been smashed.

Doctors and nurses at the hospitals which is currently treating around 170 patients fear that the assailants may be released due to their political connection, according to Shrestha.

Man Bahadur was personal secretary of Tuslipur Mayor Ghanashyam Pandey when he was a non-gazetted officer. He was fired after being accused of rape. A case was also filed against him for manhandling another woman of Deukhuri Dang.

He is currently secretariat member of UML in Dang and member of the ruling party's provincial committee.