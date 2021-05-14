SC moved against Oli's 'that's not necessary' oath

The Supreme Court (SC) has been moved against the swearing-in of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Friday.

Advocate Chandrakant Gyawali and Santosh Bhandari have submitted separate petitions to the Apex Court demanding revocation of the swearing-in claiming that it was against the law.

The petition brought by Bhandari has not completed due procedures while that of Gyawali is being studied, according to the petition division of the SC.

Oli chose to skip the words 'do swear' while President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy at the Shital Niwas on Friday apparently deeming it redundant as the sentence also included 'solemn vow'. He had quipped 'that is not necessary' when President Bhandari repeated the part as cue for him to repeat leading her to chuckle.

Oli also skipped the part 'god' while repeating the part 'in the name of god, people and country'.

Oli's refusal to utter the part 'do swear' despite President Bhandari's reminder was especially condemned widely on the social media and some also found his tone while saying 'that is not necessary' patronizing toward the head of the state.