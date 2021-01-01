Speaker informs President about Oli flunking floor test

Speaker Agni Sapkota has written to the President's Office Monday evening to inform that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has failed the floor test in the House of Representatives (HoR).

Speaker Sapkota has sent the letter immediately after the House meeting concluded for the day after Oli flunked the floor test.

The motion for confidence vote presented by PM Oli received only 93 votes on Monday while 124 lawmakers voted against the government and 15 decided to neither support nor oppose the motion.

Twenty-eight lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML did not attend the House proceedings despite the ruling party issuing a whip instructing all the lawmakers to vote in support of the motion.

Opposition parties Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), meanwhile, have urged President Bidya Devi Bhandari to invite the parties to form majority government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution.