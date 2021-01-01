Lumbini CM Pokharel's resignation approved

The resignation of Lumbini Chief Minister (CM) Shankar Pokharel has been approved by Governor Dharmanath Prasad Yadav.

Pokharel submitted his resignation to Governor Dharmanath Prasad Yadav on Sunday to pave the way for forming a new government in the province.

Spokesperson at the governor's office Chiranjeevi Paudel confirmed with Setopati that Governor Yadav has approved the resignation.

Pokharel is said to have resigned to pave the way for forming a new government pointing that the legal situation is different now from what it was at the time of formation of his government.

Pokharel, who is a confidant of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, was elected to the provincial assembly from Dang 2(B) and was appointed the CM on February 15, 2018.

Lawmakers of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) had registered the no-confidence motion on April 19 proposing Kul Prasad KC of Maoist Center as the next CM. But Pokharel inducted four JSP lawmakers into his Cabinet the same day to try to save his government.

The four JSP lawmakers have since been expelled from the assembly by the party.

The no-confidence motion was scheduled to be discussed in the assembly from Sunday.