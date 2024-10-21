Chhabi Lal Joshi brought to Butwal for statement recording

Chhabi Lal Joshi, the former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Nepal Police arrested in connection with cooperative fraud, has been brought to Butwal for recording his statement.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Laxmi Khanal, information officer at District Police Office, Rupandehi, said that Joshi was brought to Rupandehi on Monday afternoon and handed over to Area Police Office, Butwal.

DSP Khanal said that Joshi’s statement will be taken from Tuesday.

According to DSP Khanal, Joshi was brought to Rupandehi from Pokhara by plane and will be taken back to Pokhara again after his statement is completed.

Police are investigating transfer of tens of millions of rupees to Gorkha Media Network from Suryadarshan Cooperative of Pokhara and Supreme Cooperative of Butwal.

Joshi, the then board member of Gorkha Media Network, was arrested from Kathmandu on September 22 after the parliamentary special inquiry committee formed to investigate cooperative fraud recommended action against him.

Police said that Joshi is being held in custody at District Police Office, Kaski, and investigated.

Rabi Lamichhane, the then managing director of Galaxy Media Network, was also arrested on Friday on charges of cooperative fraud and organized crime. He was remanded to custody for six days on Sunday.

Police had earlier recovered software containing data of cooperatives from Joshi's house. The parliamentary inquiry committee on cooperative fraud had also questioned him.

Joshi had 50 percent shares in Gorkha Media, which operated Galaxy Television. He had left Gorkha media sometime after Galaxy TV was launched. His shares were also transferred to Gorkha Media Chairman GB Rai after his departure.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had also investigated Joshi over alleged misappropriation of savings of cooperatives.

According to the parliamentary inquiry committee’s report, Joshi had said in his statement to the committee that he was unaware of funds from various cooperatives having been transferred to Gorkha Media.

The parliamentary inquiry committee’s report has concluded that savings of various cooperatives including Suryadarshan Cooperative of Pokhara had been transferred to Gorkha Media.