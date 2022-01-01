Actor Paul Shah in police custody

Actor Paul Shah, who has been alleged of raping a minor, is in police custody.

Spokesperson with the Tanahu Police Yuvaraj Khadka confirmed custody of Shah. Shah earlier on Sunday posted on Facebook that we would surrender before the police.

A rape complaint was filed against Shah by a 17-year-old singer with the District Police Ofice, Tanahu on Wednesday. Shah was in hiding since Wednesday.

Shah has been accused by the singer, who is a minor and cannot legally give consent for sex, of having sex with her promising to marry her in the future.

The singer had reached the Kaski Police complaining that Shah sexually abused her a month back. Shah seems to have tried to reach a settlement after the Kaski Police refused to register the complaint citing lack of jurisdiction and advised the girl to go to the Tanahu Police instead as the alleged incident happened in Tanahu.

Audio of the conversation between the two in the intervening period has already been transmitted on the social media where actor Shah has accepted that he had sex with her.