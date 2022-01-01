2 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday; 155 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,934.

The country also reported 155 new cases in the past 24 hours including 54 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 976,771 confirmed with PCR tests and 139,309 with antigen tests. Similarly, 540 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 8,839.

A total of 2,239 PCR tests and 2,913 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,409,905 PCR and 1,056,647 antigen tests across the country until now.