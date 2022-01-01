1 COVID-19 death reported Friday; 275 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Friday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,932.

The country also reported 275 new cases in the past 24 hours including 117 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 976,670 confirmed with PCR tests and 139,255 with antigen tests. Similarly, 555 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 9,280.

A total of 5,452 PCR tests and 3,176 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,407,666 PCR and 1,053,734 antigen tests across the country until now.