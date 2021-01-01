6 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 315 test positive

Nepal reported six COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,535.

The country also reported 315 new cases in the past 24 hours including 17 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 821,949. Similarly, 201 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 7,045.

A total of 9,511 PCR tests and 1,892 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,642,990 PCR and 736,514 antigen tests across the country until now.